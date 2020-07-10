Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Look Fiery In First Look Of 'Radhe Shyam' Aka 'Prabhas 20'

The makers of Radhe Shyam recently dropped the first look of the film. Actor Prabhas took to his social media on Friday, July 10, to share the first look of his much-awaited film. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and UV creations. The poster features actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde standing together in an embrace as waves crash against them in a fiery red background. Take a look at the Radhe Shyam poster.

Prabhas shares first look of Radhe Shyam

Sharing the picture on his social media, Prabhas wrote in the caption, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it😉". [sic] The film is currently headed for a 2021 release and will reportedly be made with a huge budget. Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Producing label UV Creations' Pramod shared in a statement that it is an exciting moment for all of them trot reveal the much-awaited poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. He added that it is always fun and enriching to work on a project with Prabhas. He further said that they are delighted with their collaboration with Bhushan Kumar and his team. Pramod earlier worked with Kumar for their popular film Saaho which starred Prabhas alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multilingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, Radhe Shyam became the perfect choice to work the next one together. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch, we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film and we have already had people from the industry showing curiosity to know more.”

Radhe Shyam was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Manoj Paramahamsa was the one involved with its cinematography. The production designer for the film is RRaveendar and the VFX Producer is Kamal Kannan. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi is also involved with the film's production.

