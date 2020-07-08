Prabhas 20 First Look Featuring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Be Out On July 10

Prabhas and Pooja Hedge will soon be seen together in an upcoming film, tentatively titled as Prabhas 20, as it is the 20th film of the Baahubali star. Fans are waiting for a long time for the official title and update on the movie. Now the makers have revealed that the title and first look for Prabhas 20 will be out in a couple of days. Read to know more.

Prabhas 20 first look and title to be out on July 10

The much-awaited news on Prabhas 20 has arrived. The makers have recently announced that the official title of Prabhas’ 20th movie and its first look will be out on July 10, 2020, at 10am. The film features a fresh pairing of Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. The announcement was made with a picture of a big old watch which is surrounded by flowers. The time on the watch is 10, resembling the time when the first look and title of the movie will be out. It is also disclosed that Prabhas 20 will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and bankrolled by UV Creations. Check the announcement made by Prabhas and Pooja Hedge on their Instagram.

Prabhas 20 news

Earlier, it was speculated that the first look and title of Prabhas 20 will be out on March 25, 2020, on the occasion of Ugadi, but it was postponed. According to reports, the team was shooting for its fourth schedule in Georgia in March. A major chase sequence featuring Prabhas was said to be filmed there.

As per reports, before heading for Georgia, the team did a photoshoot with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in four different attires in specially-constructed house and train sets that mirror an ancient era of Europe. Reportedly, from the four stills, the makers had finalised two posters for the first look. In one of them, the duo will be seen sitting in a train compartment having a hearty laugh.

The second poster will show them in a happy mood, playing the piano together. The makers and Prabhas are reportedly delighted with the output and are waiting to share it with everyone.

