Deepika Padukone reminisces Cannes with 'Green Room Shenanigans', trolls Kartik on query

Events around the world have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from film releases being put off temporarily, many of the fashion events too have been cancelled. Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival have been cancelled this year and fans might have to wait till next year to see the stars flaunting their stylish best.

READ: This Day That Year: When Deepika Supported #AllSleepMatters & Ranbir Opened About Smoking

Not just fans, it seems even the stars were not too pleased about missing out on Cannes this year. Deepika Padukone, who has been turning heads at the red carpet since 2017, had a 'Throwback Thursday' post dedicated to Cannes.

However, it was unlike anything that one usually associates with the festival. Neither were there classy gowns nor stylish poses and ‘poise.’ In fact, it was goofiness overloaded, that too moments before the red carpet appearance.

Deepika did not seem to have any butterflies in her stomach before stepping out, as she danced around in the green room in a bathrobe. Not just dancing, the Cocktail star could not hold her laughter as she tried on something new on her hair.

Here’s the post

READ:Katrina Kaif Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The High Ponytail Look Better?

Deepika was dressing up for her Cannes appearance last year, where the look in the lime green outfit had made headlines and even led to memes.

Image credit: AP

As the actor termed it Green Room Shenanigans, Kartik Aaryan wondered what Shenanigans meant. The actor trolled the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star by answering that it meant silly or high-spirited behaviour or mischief, adding that it was how Kartik was 'on most days.'

The duo has been bonding big time in recent time, starting by dancing at the airport and having some fun-filled banter on social media. The latter even said recently that he wishes to marry someone like Deepika.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been on a binge-watching spree, continuously sharing films that her fans need to ‘watch it now.’ This was after her various episodes of the ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19’ that included cooking and more. On the professional front, the actor will be seen in a cameo in ’83, starring husband Ranveer Singh, once the lockdown is lifted.

READ:Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars Deepika Padukone Is Yet To Work With

READ:When Deepika Padukone Revealed The Name Of Her Favourite Film Of All Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.