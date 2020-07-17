'French Biryani' To 'Law': 5 South Indian Films That Are Up For Direct OTT Release

After Keerthy Suresh's Penguin in Telugu and Tamil, Jyothika's Ponmagal Vanthal in Tamil and Sufiyum Sujathyum in Malayalam, five more South Indian films are slated to take an OTT release. The list of films includes French Biryani, Lock Up and Law, among others. Read on to know the details of the films and their release date.

Release date of 5 South Indian films

French Biryani

The movie is directed by Pannaga Bharana under the production banner of Ashwini Puneeth Rajakumar along with Gurudath A Talwar. The upcoming film will start streaming from July 24, 2020, on Amazon Prime. The film will feature Danish in the lead role, while Sal Yusuf will play a pivotal role. The official statement, shared by the makers, has stated that the whole team of the movie is delighted with its launch on the OTT streaming platform.

Lock Up

Venkat Prabhu, Vani Bhojan and Vaibhav starrer Lock Up will be a Tamil-language crime thriller. It will start streaming from August 14 on the OTT platform ZEE5 Premium. Helmed by Murali Karthick, the upcoming film has Vaibhav in the role of an upright cop. Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu will be seen as a character with grey shades. The cast of the film also has Poorna, Kalaiyarasan, Abhirami Iyer, Karunakaran, Vatsan Chakravarthy in pivotal roles.

Danny

Another Tamil-language film, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's film Danny will also take a digital release. Recently, the announcement was made with a tweet from ZEE5 Tamil’s official handle. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen playing the character of a gritty cop who is investigating a murder in the LC Santhanamoorthy directorial.

Actors such as Sayaji Shinde, Vela Ramamoorthy, Anitha Sampath, and Ramar, among many others, will be seen playing significant characters. The makers have not revealed the release date yet.

Law

Law is directed by Raghu Samarth and stars Ragini Chandran, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Sudharani and Achyuth Kumar. Ragini will be seen essaying the lead character of Nandhini. The plot of this legal drama revolves around a law student named Nandhini who gets caught in untying a series of events to fight against injustice after a gruesome crime takes place. Amazon Prime drops this gripping Kannada movie on July 17.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

The Venkatesh Maha film, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, will be a remake of the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram directed by Dileesh Pothan. The film was slated to begin streaming on Netflix from July 15 but was later postponed.

Starring Satyadev in the lead, the upcoming film has been shot extensively in Araku. It will explore what happened when a peace-loving photographer in the region is pulled into a scuffle, which changes everything for him.

