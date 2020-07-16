Danish Sait’s ‘French Biriyani’ Trailer Promises To Tickle Your Funny Bone; Watch Video

Since the release of the Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kannada movies like Law and French Biryani are also all set to release on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime. The makers of the film French Biryani recently released the trailer of the film which also stars Danish Sait in the lead role. The unique title of the film lives up to its name as the trailer of the movie hinted it to be a rollercoaster ride filled with some comedy of errors.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait Wishes 'wild Child' Danish Sait On His Birthday, Says 'I Lucked Out'

French Biryani trailer promises to be a comedy of errors

The French Biryani trailer revolves around the hilarious journey of an autorickshaw driver Asgar essayed by Danish who gives a ride to a French customer named Simon. The duo's journey takes them to Bengaluru which follows a rib-tickling chain of events. The French Biryani trailer promises to tickle your funny bone with some delightful performances, hysterical dialogues, and a series of riotous events. Danish's performance promises to leave one in splits and wanting for more. Danish also took to his social media to share the trailer and called it their 'recipe of fun and laughter.'

Also Read: Suriya To Make His Digital Debut With Mani Ratnam's Anthology On Amazon Prime Video?

Presenting to you our recipe for laughter and fun! Time pass guaranteed, watch the official trailer of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime now :) The film premiers on @primevideoin on the 24th of July! @PuneethRajumar pic.twitter.com/yRRxCb7aOa — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) July 16, 2020

French Biryani will be releasing on July 24, 2020

The movie is helmed by Pannaga Bharana and is bankrolled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajakumar along with Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK Productions. The movie will be releasing on July 24, 2020, on Amazon Prime. Apart from Danish, the movie also stars Sal Yusuf in a pivotal role. According to media reports, the director of the movie also shared an official statement that said that the whole team of the movie is delighted with its launch on the OTT streaming platform.

Also Read: What To Watch On Amazon Prime: 'Law', 'Absentia', And Other New Arrivals This Week

The director called the film their endeavor to bring to the audience a light-hearted, action-packed comedy-thriller flick which will leave an everlasting and a positive impact on them. He added how Danish and Sal have brought so much on the table with this film on the basis of their sheer quirkiness and comic prowess. The director went on to say that he could not think of anyone other than these two to essay the lead roles in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.