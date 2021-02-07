From Love Story To Viraata Parvam: A Look At Sai Pallavi Movies That Will Release In 2021

Sai Pallavi has given another stellar performance as Sumathi in the recent Netflix Original anthology Paava Kadhaigal. The actor has a number of upcoming projects in her kitty which are set to release in theatres through 2021 and are much anticipated by her fans and audiences. Read along and take a look at the list of Sai Pallavi's movies that will release this year.

Sai Pallavi’s movies in 2021

Love Story

The Sekhar Kammula directed romantic drama Love Story is slated to arrive in theatres on April 16, 2021. In the film, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the lead role of Mounica opposite Naga Chaitanya who will be seen as Revanth. The movie is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao.

It was announced in September 2019, followed by its principal schedule kicking off in Hyderabad and areas nearby. The crew was shooting in Dubai in February 2020, when the production was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the filming resumed in September 2020 and was finally wrapped up in November 2020.

Viraata Parvam

In April 2021, Sai Pallavi will grace the screen not once but twice as she will feature in Venu Udugula written and directed project Viraata Parvam which is slated to release on April 30, 2021. The movie sees Sai Pallavi playing the lead role of Vennela alongside Rana Daggubati as Dr Ravi Shankar aka Comrade Ravanna and Priyamani as Comrade Bharathakka. Its cast also includes Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand.

Viraata Parvam will be produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, respectively. It will have Dani Sanchez-Lopez as head of cinematography, with editing by Sreekar Prasad and music by Suresh Bobbili. The movie is premised around Naxalite activities that took place in the Telangana region through the 1990s.

Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy will see Sai Pallavi in a pivotal role, as she shares screen space with actors Nani and Krithi Shetty. It is a supernatural thriller with Rahul Sankrityan at its helm and story by Janga Satyadev. It will be bankrolled under the banner Niharika Entertainment of Venkat Boyanapalli.

The movie is based in the city of Kolkata with the story revolving around reincarnation. Sanu John Varghese will operate the camera for the movie and Naveen Nooli will edit it. The movie was scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 25, 2020, but has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a new release date has not been announced yet.

