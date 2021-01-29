Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Viraata Parvam' Gets A Release Date

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Viraata Parvam's release date is out. On Thursday, Rana Daggubati took to his social media handle and shared the big announcement with his fans. As per his latest Instagram entry, Viraata Parvam will be released in theatres on April 30, 2021. Along with the announcement, Rana also shared a still from the upcoming film, in which he is seen in his character, which is a Naxal leader. The still and the caption, both mentioned the release date of the film.

READ | DYK Sai Pallavi Made Headlines Way Before 'Premam' With Her Dance Performance In 'Dhee 4'?

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner more than 86K double-taps; and is still counting. While a section of fans went gaga over the new still, others were, presumably, overjoyed as the release date was out. On the other hand, a handful of actors also expressed their excitement, including Lakshmi Manchu and Priya Mani Raj, among many others. Priya wrote, "Can't wait" while Lakshmi dropped a fire emoticon.

READ | Rana Daggubati Shares New Poster Of Upcoming 'Viraataparvam'; Set To Release This Summer

READ | Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Get Clay Impression Of Hands To Celebrate Their Relation

Viraata Parvam release date

Interestingly, Viraata Parvam is one of the most-awaited films from the Baahubali star's kitty. Earlier, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Rana had shared a post to announce that the makers have decided to give a summer release to Viraata Parvam. However, the release date of the film was not revealed in the post as the caption of the post stated that the film has been moved to the post-production stage.

READ | 'I Salute Our Frontline Forces': Rana Daggubati Pens Note For Jawans On Republic Day

On the Ghazi actor's 36th birthday, the makers of the film treated fans with the first teaser of the film. Via his post, Rana introduced his character as Comrade 'Ravanna'. The teaser revealed that Viraata Parvam is based on true incidents that happened in the 1990s. So far, there are not many details about the plot or the character played by Rana Daggubati.

Bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati, it will be directed by Venu Udugula. Besides Daggubati and Pallavi, the upcoming historical-drama will also feature Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das and Naveen Chandra in pivotal characters. The film was scheduled to release early in 2021. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 hampered the production work.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.