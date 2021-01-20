What's 'Pitta Kathalu' Release Date And Time? Read All Details Here

The official teaser of the first Telugu original film Pitta Kathalu released earlier today and has created a buzz on social media. The teaser has left numerous people wondering when would the anthology film be releasing on the OTT platform, Netflix. Here is some information about the same, read on to know.

Pitta Kathalu release date

A report in The News Minute reveals that the anthology film will premiere on February 19th on Netflix. Netflix has not officially stated the release date or release time of the movie yet.

The teaser which released earlier today seems to be a film covering social issues in India. The teaser promises to portray the challenges and hardships women face as they navigate complications in their relationships. The anthology shall portray four tales of “four distinctly bold women” who will be portrayed by some of the popular stars of the South Indian film industry.

Synopsis of Pitta Kathalu

The official synopsis of the upcoming anthology film reads, “From secrets and lies to jealousy and control, four stories in this anthology film explore the darker, deceptive sides love”. Watch the teaser that released earlier today below.

Netizens react

A number of netizens left their comments and reactions on the YouTube video of the teaser of the film. Numerous netizens sent much love to the actors and team of the film and wrote that they would definitely watch the movie. Several other netizens wrote in the comments that the teaser reminds them of Paava Kadhaigal and some wrote that it seems like a Lust Story Telugu remake. Check out some of the netizens' comments below.

On another note, Netflix released its original Tamil anthology film, titled Paava Kadhaigal. The anthology had a star-studded cast which included Sai Pallavi, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj and Anjali among others. The Pitta Kathalu film would mark the debut of Netflix in the Telugu language anthology film genre.

Pitta Kathalu cast

The series is directed by multiple directors and the list includes, Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. The cast of the film includes stars like Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, and Satyadev who will be seen in prominent roles in the anthology.

