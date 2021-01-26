'I Salute Our Frontline Forces': Rana Daggubati Pens Note For Jawans On Republic Day

Hailing the frontline heroes and brave hearts on 72nd Republic Day, actor Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note while saluting the spirits of the soldiers who go through a lot to serve the country. The actor in the heart-warming note also spoke about his experience of spending time with the BSF personnel while shooting for his documentary Mission Frontline on Discovery. He said that that he is filled with a 'renewed sense of respect' for the armed forces.

The note started with the actor expressing great pride and respect towards the country’s army men and narrated his experience of shooting at the Murar post in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sharing the same, he wrote, “This Republic Day, I am filled with a renewed sense of respect for our country's armed forces". This feeling has lingered on with me ever since I spent time with the troops of the country's Border Security Force (BSF) at the Murar post in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan,” he added.

Adding, he wrote, “As civilians, we barely know the lengths our soldiers go through to serve the country. And I must say, I was extremely fortunate and honoured to have been given an opportunity to spend some time with and train with the BSF". He added, "I am grateful for their warmth and support that made me feel like one of them, a part of their family, as they motivated me at every step of the training". The actor mentioned the exciting documentary titled Mission Frontline on Discovery+.

Rana Daggubati stayed with the BSF personnel for a long time under extreme conditions while training for his next documentary. Rana shared some of the excerpts from his training session and wrote, “I underwent physical training that had me running with weapons and backpacks to firing live rounds. And it got me thinking of the kind of physical, mental, and emotional investment it takes to be part of the forces; with no option but to be excellent at it". He also said, "The stakes are high. The pressure is high. And the work never ceases, even for a moment".

At last, while concluding the post, the Baby actor hailed the heroic deeds of the soldiers at the border who are working tirelessly in serving the country and its people. While expressing his gratitude towards the brave soldiers, the actor wrote, “This January 26, while we celebrate the 'Republic' India that vests the power to the people". Let's also remember to say a little prayer and send some love to these true heroes, our Jawans at the border, who guard our borders and protect the nation,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently unveiled the poster of his next film Viraataparvam. In the film, he is starring opposite South diva Sai Pallavi and it will be releasing this summer 2021. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Haathi Mera Saathi alongside Pulkit Samrat.

