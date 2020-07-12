From Nauvari Saree To Lacy Mini-dress; Sonalee Kulkarni Shows How To Ace Different Styles

Marathi film actor Sonalee Kulkarni is known for her stellar performances in several Marathi as well as Hindi films. Not only acting, but the actor is also known for her strong fashion game. Sonalee Kulkarni keeps her fans surprised with her stylish outfits and the way she carries each and every type of attire. Recently, Sonalee Kulkarni had announced that she had gotten engaged in February 2020. This news was shared by her on her Instagram account where she posted a few pictures from her engagement. She wore a very beautiful traditional saree for her engagement. Sonalee Kulkarni has a great fashion sense and knows to ace each look effortlessly, be it traditional, formal, or western. So, let’s take a look at Sonalee’s style file here-

Also read | Sonalee Kulkarni Introduces Fiancé Kunal Benodekar On Her Birthday; Check Out The Pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni is a pro in acing any style

Traditional looks-

Sonalee Kulkarni looks stunning in this traditional Indian saree for her engagement. The yellow coloured saree was accessorised with heavy gold jewellery. Her saree was a custom-made Kanjeevaram sari which she paired with a heavy necklace and a pair of traditional golden earrings and bangles in each of her hands. Her hairstyle was a neat bun with a garland of white flowers. Sonalee Kulkarni completed her look with red lipstick and bindi.

Sonalee Kulkarni in this green Navwari saree looks stunning. She gave major fashion goals on how to ace the traditional Maharashtrian look. She is wearing all the typical Maharashtrian jewellery along with a nose ring that made her look more elegant. Sonalee completed her Navwari look with lots of green bangles.

Also read | Sonalee Kulkarni Explains 'art Of Eye Contact', Shares Adorable Pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni stunned in this red Kolhapuri saree. It is a printed beautiful saree paired with the traditional Kolhapuri Chappals. Sonalee’s simple but elegant makeup and hairstyle, along with heavy accessories perfectly complimented the look.

Gown and lehenga looks of Sonalee Kulkarni-

In these Sonalee Kulkarni photos, the Natarang actor can be seen in some prettiest gowns and designer lehenga. In one of the picture, the Marathi film actor has donned a one-sided off-shoulder dark green gown. The dress also had a loose flowing sleeve on the other side along with a thigh-slit. Another look of Sonalee comprises of a metallic pastel pink lehenga paired with an off-shoulder blouse. The actor’s designer blouse was matched up with a rose gold neck-fit accessory and short curly hair.

Also read | Sonalee Kulkarni Gifts Herself A 37-day Fitness Challenge; Check More Details

Formals and Western looks-

In these Sonalee Kulkarni photos, the star aced each and every look effortlessly. The actor wore the white and blue lacy dresses very beautifully giving major fashion cues to her fans. She also donned a mini skirt and off-shoulder top in one of her look, pairing it with white sneakers which looks stunning on her. Sonalee’s formal red pant-suit look is just amazing, while she also aced her casual jeans and t-shirt look to the T. Have a look at these Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram posts-

Also read | Sonalee Kulkarni Gifts Herself A 37-day Fitness Challenge; Check More Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.