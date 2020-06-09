Sonalee Kulkarni Explains 'art Of Eye Contact', Shares Adorable Pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor explained the art of eye contact through her pictures. In the picture, she is seen making eye contact with her camera lens as she poses for pictures. Not to miss, how the actor’s green eyes stole the limelight in these pictures.

Sonalee Kulkarni struck several different poses with a wide smile and also with strong expressions. She looked extremely beautiful in a pink cold shoulder dress. The actor ditched makeup and kept her long hair open. In some pictures, Sonalee Kulkarni’s hair is all over her face making her pictures look more perfect. She captioned the post as, “The art of eye contact... ..👁..” Fans in huge number praised her natural beauty and also praised her for her beautiful smile.

Sonalee Kulkarni's engagement

Sonalee Kulkarni took the internet by storm as she made an announcement of her engagement with Kunal Benodekar on May 18, 2020. Sonalee made her birthday memorable one with the announcement of her engagement. The actor shared several pictures with fiancé Kunal Benodekar from her engagement on her Instagram handle.

The duo got engaged on February 2, 2020, long before the lockdown but after nearly three months Sonalee Kulkarni decided to reveal to the world. Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar's engagement ceremony was a traditional Marathi affair. In the pictures, Sonalee looked lovely as she sported a yellow and red saree. Along with the nine-yards of pure grace, she also opted for a sleek bun with flowers on her head, well-done brows, slightly winged eyeliner, and bold lips.

She completed the look with traditional earrings and a nose pin. Kunal Benodekar, on the other hand, looked smart in a blue kurta with small white spots along with a yellow dhoti. He also completed the look with a Kolhapuri traditional fur topi. The adorable couple also posed for a picture with their family. Parents of Sonalee and Kunal can be seen gleaming in the pictures. As per reports, Sonalee’s friends were also in attendance for the function.

