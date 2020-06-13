Sonalee Kulkarni Gifts Herself A 37-day Fitness Challenge; Check More Details

Sonalee Kulkarni recently got engaged and is in Dubai right now. The actor has been working out dedicatedly for the past one month. The reason behind her all-embracing workout and diet is the #37daysfitnesschallenge that the actor gifted herself in the month of May, which happens to be her birthday month. Keep reading to know how strictly Sonalee Kulkarni followed the fitness diet to stay healthy amid the lockdown.

Sonalee Kulkarni gifts herself a fitness challenge

Sonalee Kulkarni, who celebrated her birthday on May 18, 2020, got the fitness challenge by celebrity fitness trainer Pranit Shilimkar. Back in May, the actor posted a picture stating that the month of May has begun, and it’s her birthday month. So she has planned to gift herself a 37-day fitness challenge. Since then, the Hirkani actor has been posting pictures and videos of her fitness challenge on social media

Her fitness posts include intensive workout as well as a strict diet. As per her posts on social media, one can see that the Dhurla actor is following a strict Keto diet while following the fitness challenge given by her trainer. Apart from this, the actor also shared cooking videos where she made various Keto dishes, including Keto pav bhaji, Keto cookies, Keto pizza, and many more. Moreover, her birthday cake was also a Keto dessert. She also made a pancake made up of coconut flour, and it indeed looked delicious.

Throughout her 37-day fitness challenge, the actor posted her daily workouts and keto meals on her social media handle. Her constant hard work and determination impressed her fans. Her huge fan base showered much love and appreciation through likes, comments and emojis.

Apart from this, on her birthday, she officially announced her engagement and introduced her fiancée Kunal Benodekar. The actor got engaged on February 2, a month before the lockdown was imposed in the country. In the first post, Sonalee can be seen in a candid and charming mood with Kunal, and the post was all about newly-engaged couple's flourishing love.

In the next post, she shared the date of the engagement with her fans, and this cannot be missed either. She then shared a family photo, and this is what her fans called a picture-perfect moment.

(Image Credit: Sonalee Kulkarni Instagram)

