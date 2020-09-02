'Ganda Hendathi' Cast And Their Character Details About The Kannada Film; See List Inside

Ganda Hendathi is a Kannada language film and is a remake of Bollywood film Murder which starred Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel in lead roles. Ganda Hendathi released in 2006 and starred several newcomers. Here is information about the cast of Ganda Hedathi.

Ganda Hendathi Kannada movie cast

Vishal Hegde as Susheel

Vishal Hegde played the character of Susheel in the film, who is a workaholic and is ignorant towards his wife, Sanjana. His character grows suspicious of his wife’s extramarital affair and hires a detective to find out the truth. The actor has done several films like Hudugaru, Ninagagi, Jaggu Dada and Mr and Mrs Ramachari.

Sanjjanaa Galrani as Sanjana

Sanjjanaa Galrani made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Ganda Hendathi. In the film, she played the role of Sanjana, who led an unhappy and lonely life with her husband who was neglected her. She starts an affair with her ex-boyfriend but soon realises that it is consuming her life.

Tilak Shekar as Sachin

Tilak Shekar made his acting debut on the big screen with this film where he portrayed the character of Sachin. Sachin was the ex-boyfriend of Sanjana in the movie and is also shown as a womaniser. Tilak Shekar has been featured in several films like Accident, Huchchi, Ziddi, Power and Karvva. His previous film, Iruvuellava Bittu released in the year 2018 and in the film, he shared the screen with Meghana Raj and Achyuth Kumar.

Supporting cast

Ravi Belagere

Manju Bhashini

Praveen

Plot of 'Ganda Hendathi'

Ganda Hendathi was a Kannada remake of Bollywood film Murder. The film revolved around a woman Sanjana who indulges in an extramarital affair with her past boyfriend. Things take a turn for the worse when her husband suspects her and tries to find out the truth.

Details about Ganda Hendathi

Ganda Hendathi is a drama romance film written by Anurag Basu and directed by Ravi Shrivatsa. The film was based on Emraan Hashmi starrer Murder which was directed by Anurag Basu. Genda Heendathi became a highly controversial film because the film had excessive erotic scenes and content. The film received mixed reviews from fans of Kannada film critics.

