Landon Clifford Died By Suicide, Reveals Wife Camryn; Says 'important To Tell His Story'

Trigger warning : The following article talks about a Youtuber who died by taking his own life. The article contains the usage of words like suicide, depression and how the person passed away. Readers are advised to read this article from here on at their own discretion.

Landon Clifford, a YouTube star passed away recently leaving his family and fans in shock. Camryn Clifford, the wife of the 19-year-old YouTuber revealed the cause of his death and revealed that he was suffering from mental illnesses. Camryn filmed the video as she wanted to spread to help people suffering from depression know what happens when a person ends their own life and what it can do to people left behind the deceased.

Camryn Clifford reveals Landon's cause of death

Camryn Clifford revealed in a Youtube video that her husband attempted to take his life on August 13, after which he was hospitalised. She revealed that her husband was declared brain dead on August 18 after six days in a coma. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Camryn revealed that Landon was battling with depression, anxiety, ADHD, and addiction. Landon was seeking professional help and was taking prescribed medicines. Camryn revealed that Landon fell into a “vicious cycle” where he would take medicines to calm himself down and would take more medicines to get himself up and about the day. She further said:

He needed the uppers to get up in the morning and downers to slow down at night. And the more downers he took at night the more uppers he needed to get up...so it was a very, very vicious cycle and he just kept taking more and more and needed more for his body to feel his effects.

Camryn said in the video My Husband Passed Away that it took her time to get over the initial shock and gather her feelings and thoughts, but felt that she was ready to tell his story. She felt that it was very important that the story is told even though it won’t be easy for her to tell at all. She wants to help people become aware of what follows after taking a drastic step like Landon.

If he knew everything that would follow after he did what he did he wouldn't have that's why I am here to tell his story because there are so many people out there who need to hear about what comes after.

Image credits: Camandfam Instagram account

