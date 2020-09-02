IPhone 12 Video Leaked From Alleged Pre-production Stage On YouTube; Watch Here

Apple would be launching its latest version of the iPhone very soon in India, most likely sometime in September 2020. However, speculations around the specs and features of iPhone 12 have been doing the rounds on social media for some time now. Recently, a video has gone viral where the features of the latest iPhone has been allegedly leaked. Here is more information regarding the same.

iPhone 12 leaks

A video has been going viral on social media which shows the handling of the alleged iPhone 12 that is yet to come in the markets. The video shows an alleged iPhone 12 model in which a sneak peek has been given of how the upcoming model would be. There is no credibility to the video, hence it cannot be said that the features shown in the video are authentic or not. Check out the video below.

In the video, one can see that the alleged iPhone 12 has flat sides unlike the iPhone 11, which has rounded sides to it. The rear camera layout of the alleged iPhone 12 model is similar to that of iPhone 11 Pro. Though some media portals had speculated previously that the iPhone 12 would have a different camera layout than that of iPhone 11.

There had been rumours doing the rounds on social media that iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max would be having quad-camera setups. There were speculations that the upcoming phone would be having a triple camera only. The difference lies there based on whether one counts LiDAR as a camera or not.

In the video which claims to be a video of iPhone 12 shows that there is no FCC label on the back of the device. Which is very common for models that are in the pre-production stage and test units. Presumably, the alleged iPhone 12 in the video was also in the pre-production stage when it was videoed.

Users reactions

As soon as the video caught the eyes of netizens, they started reacting to the video. Several online users claimed that the video was most probably fake. Several users claimed that the model had no SIM slot and it was just an iPhone 11. Some users got excited about the video showing the upcoming model of the phone. Check out the comments below.

