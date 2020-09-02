Kunchacko Boban Starrer 'Anjaam Pathiraa' To Get A Bollywood Remake Soon

Reliance Entertainment recently revealed that it has joined hands with Ashiq Usman Productions to produce the Hindi remake of the box office hit film Anjaam Pathiraa, which also received a lot of appreciation from the critics as well. The Malayalam thriller is about a serial killer who targets and kills a psychologist who works as a consulting criminologist in Kochi City Police. The film shows how the police solve the cases and find the serial killer with the help of a psychologist.

Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Anjaam Pathiraa' to have a Hindi remake

Anjaam Pathiraa stars Kunchacko Boban, Unnimaya Prasad, and Jinu Joseph in the lead roles. The film is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and was produced by Ashiq Usman Productions. The psycho-thriller shows Kunchacko Boban portraying the role of Anwar Hussain, a criminologist who joins the police team and aides them in the investigation of finding the serial killer.

Here are the official statements by the production companies from the Reliance Entertainment website:

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said, “‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ is one of those slick thrillers that keep you on the edge of the seat! We are happy to remake the cult film for audiences across the country and the globe!” Ashiq Usman, Managing Partner, Ashiq Usman Productions, said, "Anjaam Pathiraa is a riveting psycho murder thriller. I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year. And I am happy to be associated with Reliance Entertainment and AP international for the remake of the film.” Sanjay Wadhwa, the Managing Partner of AP International, said, “We are happy to showcase this gem from the Malayalam film industry to the world audience.”

'Anjaam Pathiraa' details

The character of police inspectors is portrayed by Unnimaya and Jinu. They are shown solving a series of heinous murders with the help of Anwar Hussain in the film. The Malayalam movie also features actors like Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Sharafudeen in pivotal roles. The film had released in the month of January this year and has reportedly collected about Rs 27 crores at the domestic circuit, and Rs 50 crores worldwide.

What is next for Kunchacko Boban?

On the professional front, had many projects in the pipeline and was shooting for Martin Prakkat's Praveen Michael: Civil Police Officer before the pandemic lockdown. The movie, stars Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, is expected to hit the marquee in the second half of 2020. Besides Anjaam Pathiraa, Kunchacko Boban has movies like Mariam Tailors, Pada, Mohan Kumar Fans and Vazhave Mayam in his kitty.

