Kamal Haasan & Anushka Shetty To Work Together In Gautham Menon's Next Film? Read

Actor Kamal Haasan is reported to be signed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudevan Menon for his next film. The movie is reported to be a sequel to Kamal Haasan's 2006 film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original had Jyothika paired opposite Kamal, the sequel might reportedly star Anushka Shetty. Here is all you need to know about Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel.

Kamal Haasan and Anushka Shetty in Gautam Menon's next?

Kamal Haasan, who is actively looking at pursuing politics had made it clear that he is quitting acting after finishing work on Shankar's Indian 2. However, reports state that the filmmaker Gautham Vasudevan Menon recently visited Kamal Haasan's office to narrate the script of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. Reports further reveal that Kamal Haasan has loved the script and has allegedly given his nod for the project.

Meanwhile, Gautam Vasudev Menon, who is reportedly working on a female-centric project with Anushka Shetty, is keen on getting the actor on board as Kamal's love interest. According to reports, the movie will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International. However, the actors and the makers are yet to release an official statement.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan has Shankar's Indian 2 in his kitty. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is the sequel to Kamal's 1996 hit movie. The Kamal Haasan-starrer hit the headlines after a mishap occurred on the sets of the film, leading to casualties.

On the other hand, Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the release of Nishabdham. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead, narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and Madhavan, who get attacked in a haunted house; what follows is a gripping tale of investigation.

Nishabdham is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

