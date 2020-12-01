GHMC Elections 2020: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni And Wife Amala Cast Their Votes

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala were one of the early voters for Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections 2020 (GHMC elections 2020). The couple was spotted arriving in the morning to cast their votes. Celebrity photographer Manav Mangalni shared a picture of the couple walking down the streets after casting their vote. Nagarjuna was spotted in a casual look while Amala opted for a printed cotton kurta and leggings.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife cast votes

After casting their votes, Nagarjuna also showed off his voting mark to the paps. Many Tollywood celebs are expected to arrive in some time at Jubilee Hills. Apart from Nagarjuna, another Tollywood star Chiranjeevi had cast his vote for the GHMC elections in Jubilee Hills on December 1 morning. He along with his wife Konidela Surekha arrived at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills club around 8 am to cast their votes. More celebrities including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Venkatesh, and Rana are likely to vote in various polling booths in Jubilee Hills.

Apart from the above stars, recently actor, Vijay Deverakonda took Twitter and shared a video of himself urging people of Hyderabad to vote. In the video, he said, ''Hello everyone! GHMC elections are scheduled for December 1 in Hyderabad. Everyone in the city please cast your vote. All precautions were taken near the polling booths. Please wear your mask and follow social distance. Vote for the peace and prosperity of our state of Telangana. Thank you.''



Meanwhile, After a high-octane election campaign, 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will go to the polls on December 1. BJP is seeking to make inroads in a region dominated by TRS & AIMIM. More than 74 lakh people are eligible to vote in this election. 9101 polling stations have been designated for 150 wards. The election will be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs. Moreover, the polling time has been extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Telangana State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 polling personnel and 52,500 police personnel. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

(Image credit: Nagarjuna _official_/ Instagram)

