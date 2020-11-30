AAP Lashes Out At PM's Varanasi Visit, HM's Campaigning In Hyderabad Amid Farmers' Protest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Varanasi on Monday amid the farmers' agitation. Taking a dig at PM Modi's Dev Deepawali celebrations, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that the Prime Minister had 'destroyed' Diwali for the farmers. he also criticised the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for campaigning in Hyderabad for the civic polls while the farmers continued to protest against the agrarian laws.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "By destroying farmers' Diwali, if Modiji thinks that he will celebrate Deepavali while there is darkness in the homes of those farmers, who are bearing water cannons, lathis, tear gas shells just to get the actual amount of their produce, what Diwali will they celebrate? Even God is watching the way you are making a joke out of Diwali."

"The country's farmers are forced to suicide because of the debts. One farmer has died. Farmers are protesting, jawans are dying and the Prime Minister is visiting Hyderabad, Varanasi and sometimes he is campaigning for civic polls, even the Home Minister is campaigning for civic polls. That is what is important for them," he added.

READ | After SAD, RLP Threatens To Quit NDA Over Farm Laws; Makes Three Demands To HM Amit Shah

Delhi CM urges people to extend assistance

Wishing the people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to them to extend all possible help to the farmers gathered near the borders. Several farmers' unions are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Kejriwal pointed out that these farmers were encountering a lot of difficulties.

READ | Delhi CM Urges People To Extend Assistance To Protesting Farmers On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation in the national capital entered its fifth day on Monday as the unions refused to shift to Burari park amid requests from the Centre. The Ministry has promised to constitute a high-level committee of Union Ministers to hold discussions with the farmers. In a letter to the protesting parties on Saturday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has assured the farmers that the talks slated to be held on December 3 will be preponed as soon as the protestors shift to the Burari Park in Delhi. The Home Secretary has highlighted in his letter that several arrangements have been made at Burari Park where the protestors can demonstrate peacefully.

READ | PM Modi Attacks Opposition For 'fearmongering' Over Agrarian Laws; Reaches Out To Farmers

Speaking at a function in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assuage the farmers protesting against the agrarian reform laws passed by the Parliament. He lashed out at the opposition for fearmongering on the issue. PM Modi pointed out that the earlier governments had cheated the farmers in the name of loan waiver and other schemes. Thereafter, the PM highlighted the record of his own government at the Centre, citing the work done in enhancing the Minimum Support Price, ensuring the availability of urea and strengthening the Mandi system. Maintaining that the Union government's intent was pure unlike the previous regimes, he assured that it is continuously addressing the concerns of protesting farmers.

READ | Bihar CM Calls Farmers' Protests A Result Of 'misconceptions', Urges Centre To Hold Talks

