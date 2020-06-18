Gippy Grewal On Aftermath Of The Lockdown, Says ‘it Impacted A Lot Of My Work’

Punjabi actor, producer, and singer Gippy Grewal have been making the most of his lockdown wherein he has been treating his fans with some of his new singles. But the actor has recently revealed to a leading daily that he is disappointed with his slate of films for the entire year having to be stalled including a film which was all slated to be releasing the next year which has resulted in huge losses for him. Talking about this, the Ik Sandhu Hunda Si actor revealed that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has impacted a lot of his work as a producer.

Gippy Grewal says almost 10 of his films have come to a halt

Gippy Grewal added that he has the biggest production house in Punjab which was all set to bankroll 10 films out of which 2 were already ready. He went on to say that one of his films was all set to release in the theatres on March 20, 2020, but the theatres in Punjab closed down by March 16 or 17 which put a halt in the release of the movie. The producer adds that he was completely clueless about what to do next on facing this sudden jolt.

Gippy Grewal went on to say that as a producer he had also spent a lot on the promotion as well as publicity of these movies. The Carry On Jatta actor added that he is also doubtful about what the reactions of the audience will be when the movie finally releases to the theatres. Gippy added that he also had to cancel the trailer launch of one of his movies after he received the letter stating the ban on the shoot of films.

Gippy Grewal lost out on crores of rupees invested in films

Gippy Grewal adds that he was also given an ultimatum to wrap up the shoot by March 19, 2020. But the producer revealed that their crew was large in number so they wrapped up the shoot by March 16 or 17 to avoid any kind of risk. Talking about the mammoth loss he suffered in the given scenario, the Manje Bistre actor adds that all the artists and crew members were already paid with crores of rupees being invested in the project. The actor also said that even though the situation relaxes in a couple of months, people may be scared to visit a crowded place like a movie theatre for some time which may impact his films.

