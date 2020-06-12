Diljit Dosanjh Reveals One Song That Describes His Life In "exactly The Opposite" Way

Diljit Dosanjh shared his question-answer session video on Instagram recently. The actor started off by saying that he is happy to answer all fan questions. He said, “Hello everyone, I am here to answer your question my way and my answers your way.” While introducing the unique video he spoke with energy and addressed the fans several times. Diljit Dosanjh was asked by a female fan about his relationship status, his life’s theme song. To this, Diljit Dosanjh had the smartest answer.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals a song that would be exactly opposite of what his life is

A female fan of Diljit Dosanjh asked two questions. The first one being, “Are you single?” and she continues to answer it by saying, “I know you are not!”. She follows the question with another one and asks” What would be the theme song of your life right now?" Diljit Dosanjh at first reiterates that the fan answered her own question, this makes no sense. He says, “Okay, go ahead, answer your question!, why am I even doing this?”. He later continues to answer her second question and starts singing, “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai…”, the song means, “My heart is mad for you..”. He stops in between and bursts out laughing. He says, “Of course, this is not me and if I have to put it into words, then this song is the complete opposite of me.” Diljit Dosanjh also adds that, “I don’t have so much of serious love in me to give anyone. I am kidding.”

Diljit Dosanjh mentions that he is not that serious in life. He laughs things off and takes it easy. He closes the question by saying that he loves himself too much to be that serious about anyone else. Throughout the answering session, he is laughing ad cracking jokes in his unique style.

Check out the entire question and answer video shared by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh shared the video on IG and wrote, “Q&A with Dosanjhanwala. With Fans Collaboration. LOVE MY FANS, RESPECT. P.S - Edit by& Only Me. So Watch At Ur Own Risk". In the caption, Diljit mentions that he has worked on the video and edited it as well. Some fans appreciated the editing work in the comments section.

Followers of Diljit Dosanjh were happy to watch the witty yet information-rich Q&A and appreciated the editing

Image Credits: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

