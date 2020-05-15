Gippy Grewal Drops His Latest Song 'Vigad Gaya'; Watch Video Here!

There have been many Punjabi singers releasing their new tracks amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, popular singer Gippy Grewal seems to have taken the notch extra higher. The Punjabi singer's latest new track Vigad Gaya is making rounds on the internet. Read on to know details.

Gippy Grewal drops Vigad Gaya

Gippy Grewal announced the release of his latest number on his Instagram. The singer seems to have taken a new route to promote his latest hit. Earlier, he had engaged with the fans by asking them to guess what kind of song the new track would be?

Check out the post here:

Now that the song is out, fans are relieved to find that it is a perfect combination of swag, peppiness, and fun. The peppy beats would surely make fans want to groove to the music. The music video also features some scenic locations. Check out the Gippy Grewal's Vigad Gaya song right here:

The song is sung Gippy himself, while the peppy lyrics have been penned by Rav Hanjra, and the music to the swagger-number has been given by Snappy. The soundtrack has been produced under the label name Humble Music and has over 3 million views in just a day. Fans have been all hearts over the latest release. Here are some of the fan's reactions on the new song:

"Gabru je Vigad Gaya...Ikk mint ch Sudhaar Dungaa Saare...."

IN LOVE WITH THE SONG

Lyrics fitting so much Good with tje voice @GippyGrewal @humblemotionpic pic.twitter.com/2wHoNm1jaL — Bhavay Kalra (@bhavaykalra786) May 13, 2020

Supeb song sir dil happy happy ho gaya song sun ka on repeat my home music system #vigadgaya@GippyGrewal @snappybeats@TheHumbleMusic @sanghera_sukhhttps://t.co/IyfQk6xBf7 — SAM ROCKING SAMRAT (@SamratSunil3) May 13, 2020

The singer also has been riding high on the success of his songs Nach Nach and Miss You, that was released recently before Vigad Gaya. On the cinematic front, the singer-turned-actor was last seen in Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, which was a combination of college romance and action. The actor was filming for his upcoming Maa, but the shooting has been stalled due to the lockdown.

