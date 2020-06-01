Gippy Grewal Releases New Single 'Me & U', Says It's A Romantic Sad Song

Gippy Grewal, a famous Punjabi actor and singer, just released a new single called Me & U. He can be seen with Tania, who is also a well known Punjabi actress, in the video. His new single is shot across Canada and India and is presented by T-series.

All about Gippy Grewal's new song

Gippy Grewal's new single Me & U features actor Tania and has lyrics by Happy Raikoti and music by Desi Crew. In the video of the song, Gippy is singing and performing the song while Tania is acting out a part of a traditional Punjabi girl. The singer, in an interview with a news portal, said that it has been quite a while since he had made a sad-romantic song and added that he wanted the song to Punjabi vibes. The lyrics of the song translate to - the singer's beloved leaving him which in turn makes both the singer and the romantic interest, played by Tania, quite unhappy. Gippy, in another interview, said he wishes that the song would be remembered by his fans for a long time.

Gippy Grewal, who is quite active on Instagram, has posted many updates on his account related to the song. He released a poster as well as a short clip of the song for his fans. Fans were quick to respond that the song was very good and had a peppy tune even for a sad song, in the comments.

Gippy Grewal, who is very well known for his single Phulkari, is also known for acting in many Punjabi films like Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and many more. His single Phulkari broke many records in the Punjabi music industry. He also won many awards for his acting like Best Actor and Entertainer of the Year. It is reported that before he got famous, he used to perform as a singer at weddings in Punjab. His debut was made in the Punjabi film Mel Karade Rabba. 'Angreji Beat' from the Hindi movie Cocktail is another one of his famous songs. He also performed in Sandwell and Birmingham Mela in 2014.

Promo Pic Credit: Grippy Grewal's Instagram

