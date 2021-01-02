Gippy Grewal's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Prove You're An Ardent Fan Of The Actor

Popular Punjabi actor, singer and film director, Gippy Grewal rings in his 38th birthday today, i.e. January 2, 2021. Along with starring in several films of the Punjabi film industry, Gippy has also appeared in multiple television shows as well. Gippy, who had kickstarted his career as a singer, went to become one of the most sought-after Punjabi actors of contemporary times.

Thus, on the occasion of Gippy Grewal's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the ardent fans of the actor-singer, based on Gippy Grewal's facts, Gippy Grewal's career and Gippy Grewal's family.

You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Gippy Grewal's trivia quiz

1) Although he is popularly known by his stage name 'Gippy', what is the real name of Gippy Grewal?

Rupinder Singh Grewal

Lucky Singh Grewal

Jagvir Singh Grewal

Inderveer Singh Grewal

2) Gippy Grewal was born and brought up in which city of the Punjab state?

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Jalandhar

Patiala

3) Gippy Grewal kicked off his career as an actor with which Punjabi film of 2010?

Mel Karade Rabba

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

Mirza: The Untold Story

Carry On Jatta

4) Which Punjabi film marked Gippy Grewal's debut as a director in the Punjabi film industry?

Lucky Di Unlucky Story

Jatt James Bond

Kaptaan

Ardaas

5) How many children does Gippy Grewal have with wife Ravneet Kaur?

One

Two

Three

Four

6) Gippy Grewal started his career as a singer. Do you know the title of his debut album?

Chakk Ley

Aaja Wey Mitra

Mele Mittaran De

Akh Larh Gayi

7) Ever since his singing debut in 2002, how many albums has Gippy Grewal released during the span of 18 years?

Six

Seven

Eight

Nine

8) Which chartbuster song from the Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Cocktail' was sung by Gippy Grewal?

Daaru Desi

Angrezi Beat

Tera Naam Japdi Phiran

Alif Alla

9) Gippy Grewal was last seen in which Punjabi film of 2019?

Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh

Ardaas Karaan

Daaka

Manje Bistre 2

10) Gippy Grewal won the PTC Punjabi Film Award for 'Best Director' in 2020 for which film?

Ardaas Karaan

Kaptaan

Ardaas

Carry on Jatta 2

Gippy Grewal trivia quiz answers:

Rupinder Singh Grewal Ludhiana Mel Karade Rabba Ardaas Three Chakk Ley Nine Angrezi Beat Daaka Ardaas Karaan

