Rajesh Khanna Quiz: Can You Guess The Names Of These Films By Just Their Cast?

Fans of late actor Rajesh Khanna are remembering him today on his birth anniversary. He was born on 29 December 1942 and went on to become one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Most of his films were highly rated and he is known as the 'First Superstar of India'. Some of his famous movies are Kati Patang, Anand, Prem Bandhan and Muqabla, to name a few. So on this occasion, here's a quiz based on Rajesh Khanna's films. Try to guess the names of these Rajesh Khanna's movies by just their cast:

Also Read | Jude Law quiz: Can you guess for which film the English actor was nominated for Oscar?

Rajesh Khanna Quiz - Questions

1) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Madan Puri & Sujit Kumar?

Avtaar

Souten

Awaaz

Hum Dono

Also Read | Denzel Washington's quiz: Take this quiz to find out how well you know the actor

2) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, Padmini Kolhapure, Prem Chopra and Pran?

Hum Dono

Souten

Awaaz

Avtaar

Also Read | John Legend's Quiz: Can you guess these songs by the singer by just reading the lyrics?

3) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Rakesh Roshan, Suresh Oberoi, Supriya Pathak, Iftekar, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri?

Awaaz

Avtaar

Souten

Hum Dono

Also Read | Stan Lee's quiz: Can you recognize the movie by Stan Lee's cameo in it?

4) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini and Reena Roy?

Awaaz

Avtaar

Souten

Hum Dono

5) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Khanna and Sridevi?

Masterji

Babu

Dharm Aur Qanoon

Disco Dancer

6) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Kapoor, Hema Malini, Mala Sinha, Rati Agnihotri and Deepak Parashar?

Masterji

Babu

Dharm Aur Qanoon

Disco Dancer

7) Which movie has this lead cast - Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Vinod Mehra, Jaya Prada, Asha Parekh and Danny Denzongpa?

Masterji

Babu

Dharm Aur Qanoon

Disco Dancer

8) Which movie has this lead cast - Mithun Chakraborty and Kim in the lead (featuring Rajesh Kapoor in a special appearance)?

Masterji

Babu

Dharm Aur Qanoon

Disco Dancer

9) Which movie has this lead cast - Raaj Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Reena Roy, Sulakshana Pandit & Amjad Khan in the lead?

Masterji

Babu

Dharam Kanta

Disco Dancer

10) Which movie has this lead cast - Sanjeev Kumar and Rati Agnihotri in the lead (with Rajesh Kapoor in a special appearance)?

Ayaash

Avtaar

Souten

Hum Dono

Rajesh Khanna Quiz - Answers

The film is - Avtaar The film is - Souten The film is - Awaaz The film is - Hum Dono The film is - Masterji The film is - Babu The film is - Dharm Aur Qanoon The film is - Disco Dancer The film is - Dharam Kanta The film is - Ayaash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.