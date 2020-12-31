Ben Kingsley Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Academy Award Winning Actor?

Sir Ben Kingsley is a very renowned English actor, known for his outstanding acting performances in films like Shutter Island, Lucky Number Slevin, Schindler's List, Hugo, The Dictator, Thunderbirds among others. Ben Kingsley's career started in the year 1966 and for the initial 15 years of his acting career, he performed mainly on stage. On his 77th birthday today, December 31, take the quiz based on Ben Kingsley's trivia to guess how much you know about the respected actor.

Ben Kingsley's Quiz

The questions on this quiz would be based mainly on Ben Kingsley's facts and his career.

1) In which year did Ben Kingsley win an Academy Award for the film Gandhi, where he played the titular role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi?

1988

1982

1981

1985

2) In which city was Ben Kingsley born?

London

Sussex

Snainton

Birmingham

3) What was Ben Kingsley's original name at birth?

Krishna Pandit Bhanji

Kumar Vishwas Bhanji

Abdul Harji Bhanji

Rahimtulla Bhanji

4) In which year was he appointed Knight Bachelor for his services to the British film industry by the Monarchy of the United Kingdom?

2001

2002

2003

2004

5) Ben Kingsley acted as a voice actor for one of the characters in the Jungle Book. Which character did he give his voice for?

Baloo

Sher Khan

Akela

Bagheera

6) Which was the theatre company he joined during the beginning of his acting career in the year 1967?

Royal Shakespeare Company

National Theatre

Wales Millennium Centre

Royal Exchange Theatre

7) In which year did he tie the knot with his first wife, Angela Morant?

1969

1971

1966

1968

8) Who directed his film Gandhi, for which he won the Oscar as well as the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role?

David Lean

Ridley Scott

Richard Attenborough

Mike Leigh

9) Which film has Ben Kingsley not been a part of?

Bugsy

Sneakers

Maurice

Godfather

10) In which year was he awarded with the star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

2009

2010

2011

2012

Answer Key to Ben Kingsley Quiz

1) Ben Kingsley won an Oscar in the year 1982.

2) Ben Kingsley was born in Snainton.

3) His original name at birth was Krishna Pandit Bhanji.

4) He was appointed as a Knight Bachelor in 2002.

5) Ben Kingsley gave his voice to the character of Bagheera.

6) Kingsley joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1967.

7) He married his first wife in the year 1966.

8) Gandhi was directed by Richard Attenborough.

9) Ben Kingsley has not been a part of Godfather.

10) He was awarded the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the year 2010.

Image Credits: benkingsley.ig Instagram account

