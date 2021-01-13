'Goodachari 2' Cast: Know All About The Adivi Sesh Starrer Sequel Film

Goodachari 2 is a Telugu spy movie featuring Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. The action movie has been directed by Rahul Pakala. Goodachari 2 is the sequel to Sesh’s 2018 hit movie titled Goodachari. The movie was regarded as a sleeper hit and was liked by many of Adivi Sesh's fans. Read on to know more details about Goodachari 2 cast.

Adivi Sesh

Goodachari 2 cast includes actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The actor-writer is credited for being the writer of the movie as well. He started his journey as an actor and director from the movie Karma in 2010. He is known for his work in movies like Panjaa (2011), Ladies & Gentlemen (2015), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Dongaata (2015), Kshanam (2016), Ami Thumi (2017), Goodachari (2018) and Evaru (2019) to name a few. Out of these films, he has been credited as a writer for many movies as well.

Goodachari is a 2018 released Telugu-language movie that was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The movie stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. While actors like Supriya Yarlagadda, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, Rakesh Varre and Madhu Shalini were seen in supporting roles.

As far as the sequel cast is considered, currently, there is no announcement about the complete cast of the film, as the actor-writer Adivi Sesh is currently busy with his movie Major, which marks the reunion of Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala too. The further cast information is yet awaited by the producers of the film who plan to release the movie in 2021.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Hindi-language films. Before debuting in the movies, she participated in many beauty pageants like Femina Miss India 2013 pageant and at Miss Earth 2013 too. She started her career with Anurag Kashyap's thriller called Raman Raghav 2.0 alongside Vicky Kaushal. She starred in the main role in the first part of Goodachari.

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu is a popular Indian actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema. He is also seen in a few Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films as well. In his long career spanning decades, he has featured in over 120 movies and has received 4 Filmfare Awards and 7 state Nandi Awards.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj is a popular Indian actor, film director, producer, activist, and politician. The actor is known for his antagonist roles as well as character roles in multilingual movies. He has been a National Film Award recipient too. The actor was seen playing an important role in Goodachari.



