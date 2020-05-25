Gujarati actresses, politicians come up with special song for 'corona warriors' & PM Modi

The world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and there is a long way to go before the battle is won. However, apart from the efforts on the ground, positivity too also has to play a major role in this fight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to uplift the spirits of the citizens, not just through his speeches, but also by urging everyone to join in, as was evident in the applause and lighting initiatives.

Numerous celebrities too have come up with motivational videos to boost the morale of the citizens. After actors from Bollywood and musicians, now celebrities representing the Gujarati community came together for a special video to express solidarity with the ‘corona warriors’ and the Prime Minister.

Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Neha Mehta, Baa Bahu Aur Baby fame Saritaben Joshi, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Apara Mehta and many other artists from the Gujarati industry feature in the video titled Hu Manu Chhu Aabhar Tamaro (I convey my gratitude to you). Not just actors, even politicians like Member of Parliament Ranjanben Bhatt, Member of Legislative Assembly Seema Mohile and Vadodara Mayor Dr Jigishaben Sheth too were a part of the video.

The video features the actors performing pooja, traditional dance, and using folded hands to say, “I am Gujarati, I am with you.” Visuals of the frontline fighters, doctors, healthcare workers, sanitisation workers, police amid their efforts in the battle can also be seen. Apart from snippets of PM’s speech addressing the pandemic, they also term the PM as a ‘mahanayak’ (hero). Dipika shared the video on Twitter and wrote that the song was for the Prime Minsiter.

Here's the video

https://t.co/0MXaQuk0oF. a song for our PM shri Narendra modi @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India is currently in the fourth phase of the lockdown, that is underway for over two months now. The current phase is set to last till May 31. India witnessed its highest spike of close to 7000 cases on Sunday, and the current figure stands at 77,103 active cases and 4021 deaths.

