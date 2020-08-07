Unseen Pic Of The Day: Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's Rare Photo From 1941 Is Unmissable

Rabindranath Tagore is touted to be one of the most influential writers, poets, and the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. He was also known as ''the Bard of Bengal'' and his works are widely revered by scholars and historians. On the occasion of his death anniversary today, on August 7, 2020, a rare 1941 picture of the noble laureate has been going viral on social media.

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's rare 1941

The picture showcases Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore seated in a train wherein his admirers are looking to catch a glimpse of him. In his simple shawl attire, the legendary poet can be seen with rimmed glasses in the picture. One of the fans also stated that the picture is believed to be his last train journey from Bolpur to Kolkata. Take a look at his unseen picture.

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore In 1941 pic.twitter.com/vpStYVmBIn — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 7, 2020

Rabindranath Tagore's glorious contribution

Tagore wrote in Bengali and English while experimenting with various genres of literature. He dabbles as a poet, novelist, short-story writer, essayist, playwright, educationist, spiritualist, lyricist, composer, and singer. Tagore’s Gitanjali: An Anthology of Poems is considered to be a celebrated gift of labor to the whole of humanity. Tagore is often hailed to portray his real-life challenges through his incredible poetry, songs, and drama.

He has penned the national anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana as well as Amar Shonar Bangla which is the national anthem of Bangladesh. Over the years, his works have also inspired several works of art in Indian cinema. Some of the films which were inspired by his works include Ghare Baire, Uphaar, Char Adhya, and Lekin. He has also penned some motivational quotes which have time and gain deemed inspiration for other poets, scholars, philosophers, and thinkers. Some of his quotes include:

The burden of the self is lightened when I laugh at myself



Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them



I leave no trace of wings in the air, but I am glad I have had my flight



Love does not claim possession but gives freedom



Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time



Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky

