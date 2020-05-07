Amitabh Bachchan Commemorates Rabindranath Tagore On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a heartfelt note, in which he praised the poet's brilliant and illustrious career.

T 3524 - Greetings on this day the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev RabindraNath Tagore ..

Poet, writer, philosopher , creator of educational institutions , of eminence .. writer of the National Anthem .. शत शत नमन 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vGQcwZ2jvx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans that today was the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Amitabh Bachchan reminded his fans that Rabindranath Tagore was a beloved poet, writer, and philosopher. Amitabh Bachchan also praised Rabindranath Tagore's lifework and called him a creator of educational institutions. Moreover, the veteran actor also talked about how Rabindranath Tagore was the man behind the Indian National Anthem.

Amitabh Bachchan's fans appreciated the post and many replied to the post by talking about Rabindranath Tagore and Amitabh Bachchan's contributions to Indian society. A few fans posted some famous quotes written by Tagore, while one fan posted a video of Amitabh Bachchan singing the national anthem at the legendary poet's residence. Here are some of the heartwarming replies on Amitabh Bachchan's post.

National Anthem sung By Amitabh Bachchan,at Jorasanko, Thakur Badi, Kolkata, residence of Rabindra Nath Tagore



pic.twitter.com/xDHfi6cCuq — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) May 7, 2020

On this auspicious occasion, Our Salute to Shri Tagore and Honoring Your Rendition of "Ekla Chalo Re" Originally Written & Composed by Shri Tagore. @GangulySunetra@addzz8 @angelkkarhttps://t.co/rbh1dZLGU4 — Sandeep Khurana (@SandeepKhurana) May 7, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the action-fantasy film, Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of Brahma in the film. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie is set to release in December of 2020.

