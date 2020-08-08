Hansika Motwani's Birthday: Here Are A Few Lesser-known Facts About The South Star

Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. She has also established her name in Bollywood. Some of the most memorable performances of Hansika Motwani came in films like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, and Theeya Velai. The South star will turn 28 on August 9, 2020. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the award-winning actor. Read on to know more details:

Hansika Motwani's birthday: Lesser-known facts about the actor

Hansika Motwani is widely known for her philanthropic activities. The actor is known to be an Ambassador of Chennai turns Pink. The non-profit organisation aims to create awareness of breast cancer, and also supports the early detection of cancer and free treatment.

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Birthday: Here Are A Few Lesser-known Facts About The South Superstar

Chennai Turns Pink - Malai malar 24.04.2013 - Actress Hansika Motwani signs as brand ambassador fot Chennai Turns... http://t.co/S3cp7DKex7 — Chennai Turns Pink (@ChennaiTurnsPin) May 9, 2015

ALSO READ | Mughal-e-Azam And Other Indian Cinematic Marvels That Are A Part Of The Oscar's Library

Hansika Motwani kickstarted her career in acting with the television industry. She started her career with a lead role in Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. However, many are unaware that before that, Motwani made her debut as a child artist in one of the most popular Indian television shows fo all time, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She earned Indian Telly Award for Best Child Artiste-Female for her performance in Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand.

Not only that, but Hansika Motwani has also been a part of some big banner projects from Bollywood as child artist. She played the role of Priya Six in the critically acclaimed, Koi..Mil Gaya. The superhit film features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

ALSO READ | 'Love Of Course' Filming Location: Know Where The Film Was Shot

Apart from her appearance in Koi...Mil Gaya, she has been a part of several projects as a child artist too. Other films of the actor during that time period are Hawa, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago and Hum Kaun Hai?. Her performance in Aabra Ka Daabra received widespread attention.

Hansika Motwani also has movies that did not make it to the theatres. It is known that Juhi Chawla noticed Hansika Motwani's talent and suggested her to work in films. The actor was signed for the film titled Yahoo along with Govinda. However, the film was shelved.

ALSO READ | 'The Cowboys' Filming Location: Know Where The Iconic Film Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.