Mughal-e-Azam And Other Indian Cinematic Marvels That Are A Part Of The Oscar's Library

The Academy Awards is among the most prestigious film awards in the world. Several Bollywood films have, over the years, cemented their place in the Oscars library. Mughal-e-Azam and Aamir Khan's Lagaan are two such films. With all that said now, here is the list of Indian cinematic marvels including Mughal-e-Azam, Aamir Khan's Lagaan, and others that are a part of the Oscars library.

Indian movies that are a part of the Oscars library

Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam's 60th anniversary was celebrated yesterday, on August 5, 2020. This magnum opus is helmed by K Asif and still receives massive acclaim from critics. The film features Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Durga Khote in lead roles. The 1960 film won numerous awards and accolades at the time of ita release. Check out the film's trailer:

Lagaan

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this 2011 film features prominent actor Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne in key roles. This iconic musical sports film received critical acclaim and was also a super hit at the box-office. The film also enjoys a strong cult following among fans of cricket. Check out the trailer:

Guzaarish

Guzaarish is directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 2010 romantic-drama movie features Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. The 2010 film marked the third collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film received stupendous response from fans as well as critics and won many awards, including Filmfare Awards. Here's the trailer of the film:

Mother India

Helmed, produced and penned by Mehboob Khan, this 1957 Indian epic drama flick stars Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar in lead roles. The 1957 movie was one of the most expensive Hindi films at the time and was one of the all-time biggest box-office hits. The movie earned All India Certificate of Merit of Best Feature Film, Filmfare Awards and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Salaam Bombay

Salaam Bombay, directed, co-produced, penned by Mira Nair, features Shafiq Syed, Raghuvir Yadav, Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Hansa Vithal and Chanda Sharma in key roles. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. The film also won the National Film Award in various categories. Here's the official trailer of the film:

