'The Cowboys' Filming Location: Know Where The Iconic Film Was Shot

The Cowboys, directed and produced by Mark Rydell, released in 1972. The American western film features John Wayne, Roscoe Lee Browne, Slim Pickens, Colleen Dewhurst, and Bruce Dern in prominent roles. The film also features Robert Carradine who made his acting debut with child artist Stephen Hudis. The film revolves around Will Anderson, who is a rancher and has set out to go on a cattle drive, however, his crew members leave him.

Based on the novel penned by Willian Dale Jennings, the plot of the film is set in Bozeman, Montana. However, the filming location is different from the place the story is set in. Read on to know about The Cowboys filming location:

The plot, the actors' performances, the soundtrack, and John Wayne's performance received widespread acclaim. The movie is also known for being one such rare film where actor John Wayne's character gets killed by the main antagonist. Other highlights of the film are the locations shown in the flick.

John Wayne's The Cowboys has some of the most beautiful and breathtaking locations. The film that takes place in Bozeman, Montana is filmed at various international locations. The Cowboys filming locations include New Mexico and Colorado. Below are the filming locations in detail:

Castle Rock, Colorado, USA

Buckskin Joe Frontier Town & Railway - 1193 Fremont County Road 3A, Canon City, Colorado, USA

Durango, Colorado, USA

Empire Ranch, Sonoita, Arizona, USA

Coconino National Forest, Arizona, USA

Chama, New Mexico, USA

Galisteo, New Mexico, USA

Pagosa Springs, Colorado, USA

San Cristobal Ranch - 90 San Cristobal Ranch Road, Lamy, New Mexico, USA

Bonanza Creek Ranch - 15 Bonanza Creek Lane, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA

Sonoita, Arizona, USA

Elgin, Arizona, USA

Eaves Movie Ranch - 105 Rancho Alegre Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA

Hereford, Arizona, USA

Laramie Street, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA

Stage 12, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA

Stage 18, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA

Stage 19, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA

