'Love Of Course' Filming Location: Know Where The Film Was Shot

Love Of Course is a popular Hallmark movie that premiered on October 20, 2018. The film, directed by Lee Friedlander and written by Janna King (teleplay), Tracy Andreen (Teleplay) and Lee Friedlander (teleplay), features Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison, and Makenzie Vega in lead roles. It revolves around Amy who helps her daughter get accustomed to college and later gets a job. However, when Amy meets a well-traveled professor, she discovers more about herself and her life.

The film is noted for its scenic locations. The plot is set in Oregon. However, the filming of Love of Course does not take place in the city where the story is based. Read on to know more about Love of Course shooting location:

Love of Course shooting location

The movie is shown to be based in Oregon, however, it was filmed at various other locations. The movie was filmed in Winnipeg, which is the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba. The city is known to have a population of around 705,000 people. Cameron Mathison, who plays the key role in the film, took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his look while on the sets of the film.

Cameron Mathison had shared the location of the film in Manitoba. He shared several pictures from the sets of the film. In the picture below, he can be seen in a car posing for the camera.

In yet another picture shared by Cameron Mathison, he can be seen posing with his co-star Kelly Rutherford. Sharing the picture, he penned, ''Happy Monday everyone✌🏼🍁😊 #setlife🎥 #hallmarkmovies #fallharvest #LoveOfCourse''. In the next picture, he shared some scenic views of wheat fields. Sharing the happiness of shooting at Winnipeg, he wrote, ''Happy Monday🌾🌾🌾

It’s our final week shooting here in Winnipeg and enjoying the views while I can🙌🏼

Hope you all have a great week😌 b #wheatfieldselfie #LoveOfCourse #fallharvest #hallmarkmovies

#homesoon''. Have a look at posts shared by the actor on Instagram from the sets of the film.

The film was also shot in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. Manthinson also shared his experience filming in Portage La Prairie. He wrote, ''Cameras, apples and @kellyrutherford ... that’s all we need for filming Day 1 of “Love, Of Course”😊🙏🏼🍎 #hallmarkchannel #fallharvest #LoveOfCourse #comingsoon'' Check out:

