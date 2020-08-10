Hansika Motwani Gets A Star Named After Her As Birthday Gift, Expresses Gratitude

Hansika Motwani celebrates her 29th birthday on August 10, 2020. While wishes have been pouring in for the Maha actor from her industry friends and fans, she also took to her social media to reveal her birthday gift. The elated birthday girl revealed that she has a star named after her on the occasion of her birthday.

Hansika Motwani shares details about her birthday gift

Sharing the registry details of the star, Hansika also went on to pen a heartfelt post regarding her birthday gift. She wrote that everyone close to her knows that she is obsessed with stars. The actor added that she is blessed with the best family and friends who have thus bestowed this special gift to her. The Desamuduru actor went on to say that she could not have asked for a better birthday gift than to have a star named after her. She concluded the post with the hashtag, '#ANewStarIsBorn.'

Hansika Motwani shares the details about the star named after her

In the certificate shared by the actor, it said that the star named 'Hansika Motwani' and with the coordinates, 'RA: 10h 08m 20.0s DEC: +12 00 32.6' has been registered on August 9, 1991. The distance of the star is 79.30 light-years. The spectral type of the star is B8IVn. Take a look at the post shared by the actor on the occasion of her birthday.

Meanwhile, a video of Hansika's lovely birthday celebration has been going viral on social media. The video has her trying to break a decorated ball on a cake with a hammer-like tool. She then takes out chocolate from inside the ball. One can see her sitting amidst a streamline of cakes and bouquets.

Behind her, her initials 'HM' has been decorated with balloons. The Puli actor can be seen donning black attire and is all delighted as she celebrates her birthday along with her family and friends who can be heard cheering for her in the background. Take a look at the video.

#HappyBirthdayHansika 😍💙 @ihansika

Wow the decorations are so beautiful 💕😍 and my baby doll looks so happy 💫🥳♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/cJw8mxLVm5 — ⭐️Hansika_ismine⭐️ (@Hansika_ismine) August 8, 2020

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the movie Maha. The movie will be helmed by UR Jameel. The film will also have an extended cameo by Silambarasam TR.

