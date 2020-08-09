Hansika Motwani's Net Worth, Popular Films And Other Details About The Birthday Girl

Popular South Superstar actress Hansika Motwani rings in her 29th birthday today on August 9, 2020. The gorgeous diva is considered one of the most successful leading ladies of the South Film Industry. She has been a part of a plethora of films in distinct languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Thus, on the occasion of Hansika Motwani's birthday, lets take a look at some interesting details about the Desamuduru actor in terms of her films, shows, and net worth.

Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: Interesting Details About The Stunning Actress

Hansika Motwani's birthday

Hansika Motwani is all set to celebrate her 29th birthday in the company of her family. The Romeo Juliet actor is one of the busiest stars in the South Film Industry who has an astounding net worth of an estimated $4 Million Dollars. As the dazzling beauty reportedly charges, a whopping Rs 1-2 crores per movies and also is associated with several brand endorsements. Lately, Hansika has been in the news for being roped in for director Suraj's much-awaited untitled film. If reports are to be believed, Hansika Motwani will team up with her Mappillai co-star Dhanush in Suraj's next directorial venture. However, no confirmation about the same has been done yet from either of the sides.

Hansika Motwani's movies

On the work front, Hansika Motwani started her acting career as a child artist. She has been a part of several drama shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand amongst others. Post her successful stint on Indian Television Hansika tried her luck in Bollywood films as well. But out all, her most remembered film as a child actor is none other than blockbuster hit Koi Mil Gaya... Post that Hansika Motwani moved to South Film Industry in search of meatier roles and has been in the Entertainment world since then.

She has featured as a female lead in many commercially successful films down South. Some of Hansika Motwani's movies in which she gave memorable performances include Maan Karate, Singam 2, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Romeo Juliet, and Aranmanai amongst others. Apart from Hansika Motwani's movies, the fashionista is widely adored for her outlandish fashion picks as well. Here, take a look at some mesmerizing Hansika Motwani's photos and witness her impeccable taste in fashion.

