A Peek Into Hansika Motwani's Glitzy Birthday Celebration With Family; See Pictures

Hansika Motwani celebrated her birthday on Sunday, August 9, with her family in Mumbai. Recently, Hansika shared pictures from her birthday celebrations online. Sharing the photos, Hansika wrote: "Thank You to each one of you for making me feel so special... My day was amazing and I’m ever so grateful to receive so much love Warm Regards." (sic)

Here are pictures from Hansika Motwani's birthday celebrations:

A star after Hansika Motwani

On Hansika Motwani's birthday, ardent fans of the actor named a star after her. The news of which was revealed by Hansika on her social media. She said, "You guys know how much I’m obsessed with stars. So I am blessed with the best family and friends !! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift than have a star named after me." (sic) Hansika Motwani also thanked all her fans for the sweet gesture.

What's next for Hansika Motwani?

Hansika Motwani, last seen in G Nageshwara Reddy's Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, will be next seen in U R Jameel's Maha. The movie, starring Hansika Motwani in the lead, is her 50th film in a lead role. The makers of Hansika Motwani's forthcoming film released the second poster of the upcomer on Hansika's 29th birthday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Here's second look of the Hansika Motwani's Maha:

Besides the upcomer, Hansika Motwani will reportedly make her digital debut soon. According to Cinema Politics, Hansika Motwani will be playing the lead role in G. Ashok's forthcoming digital series. However, neither the actor nor the director has confirmed the project. Apart from the forthcoming series, Hansika Motwani will allegedly play an important part in Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba.

