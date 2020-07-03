Saroj Khan Passes Away: Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Others Mourn The Loss

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3, 2020. The devastating news has created a void in the industry. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Radikaa Sarathkumar took to their respective social media handles and mourned Saroj Khan's death.

Rakul Preet Singh

Expressing grief over Saroj Khan's untimely demise, actor Rakul Preet Singh expressed that she always dreamt of doing at least one song choreographed by Saroj Khan. "Your grace and contribution to Indian cinema shall always be remembered", wrote Rakul. Here's the Nannaku Prematho actor's tweet.

2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani shared an endearing B&W photograph of Saroj Khan. Along with the picture, Hansika expressed that she still remembers Saroj Khan's words of wisdom. Hansika recalled the time when Saroj Khan told her, "Beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want." Motwani also wrote that this year has taken away way to much.

#RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “.

Grew up watching your choreography .

This year has taken away way to much💔 May your her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YL0IEbvh8z — Hansika (@ihansika) July 3, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia paid a heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan and wrote that the latter's iconic dance moves inspired her at a very young age. Calling Saroj Khan 'truly irreplaceable', Tamannaah paid her last tributes to the legendary choreographer. Take a look.

Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji 🙏🏼

You are truly irreplaceable. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 3, 2020

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Radikaa Sarathkumar, film and television actor and producer who works in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada industry, shared that she is very saddened to hear the news of Saroj Khan's death. Radikaa recalled the time when she worked with Saroj Khan in Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai. Sarathkumar also wrote that she was amazed at how Saroj Khan worked on transforming the actors into her visuals.

Very saddened to hear the passing of #SarojKhan or masterji as we call her fondly. A talented creator made dancing so effortless ,worked with her in Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, in an iconic song, was amazed at how she worked on transforming the actors to her visuals🙏 RIP — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 20, she was hospitalised after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

