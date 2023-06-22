Mahesh Babu Starrer Guntur Kaaram Finds Replacement For Pooja Hegde?

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram is being closely eyed by fans. The first teaser of the film was released on May 31 and showed Mahesh Babu in his action avatar once again. It was also reminiscent of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram's collaborations from the past and naturally, the expections are high. However, the production has hit a roadblock and several rumours are doing the rounds about the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde, as well as the music composer S Thaman, being replaced.

The newsmakers

Pooja Hegde was supposed to be the lead actress in the Mahesh Babu starrer when Guntur Kaaram was announced. It was recently reported, however, that Pooja would be leaving the project. Her departure was attributed to her busy schedule due to which she would not be able to film for Guntur Kaaram.

(A file photo of Pooja Hegde | Image: poojahegde/Instagram)

While it is still not confirmed if Hegde will be part of Guntur Kaaram or not, new rumours have started to circulate online, which hint that the makers have found a replacement for her.

Who’s saying what?

Manobala Vijayabalan shared that Samyuktha Menon is the frontrunner for replacing Pooja Hegde. Menon has featured in movies like SIR and Virupaksha. If there is any truth to the rumours, this will be the first time she will star opposite Mahesh Babu.

(Will actress Samyuktha Menon replace Pooja Hegde in Guntur Kaaram? | Image: samyukta.menon/Instagram)

While there are rumours that Samyuktha will replace Pooja as the female lead in Guntur Kaaram, an official announcement in this regard is yet to come. Meanwhile, Sreeleela, one of the other actors in the film, is definitely still on board as far as latest reports go.

Meanwhile…

Pooja Hegde isn’t the only one who has reportedly left the project. Composer S Thaman, who has previously worked with both Trivikram and Mahesh Babu, has also reportedly left Guntur Kaaram due to creative differences.