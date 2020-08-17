Happy Birthday Shankar: Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu And Others Wish The Director

Filmmaker S Shankar turned 57 on August 17 and his fans from all over the country are seen wishing the director on social media. He is best known for directing films like Ethiran, Sivaji The Boss, and Indian among several other films that have been helped him get the title of one of the best directors in the film industry.

On the occasion of his 57th birthday, several of his close friends and celebs took to their social media sites to wish the director. Among these were actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu, and director Vignesh Shivan. Take a look at the heartfelt messages of these star here.

Read Also | VP Naidu Condoles Death Of Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma's Wife

Stars wish S Shankar on his 57th birthday

Vignesh Shivan

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his twitter and shared a couple of pictures of the Shanker along with a special note. The note read "The significance of this day is not just ur birthday, it’s the day that proves how much love a filmmaker can acquire for his honest work! Shows How much U are adored, respected&celebrated across the globeEarth globe europe-africa Thank U for being who you are @shankarshanmugh We love you sir." Take a look at the tweet here.

Kajal Aggarwal

"Happiest birthday Shankar sir Party popperBirthday cake hope you have a fab one. God bless you with the best of everything! @shankarshanmugh."

Mahesh Babu

"Wishing you a very happy birthday @shankarshanmugh sir. May you continue to inspire us with your creative genius! Happiness and peace always Stay safe!!"

Read Also | Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits COVID-19 Hospital In Patna, Reviews Medical Facilities

Anirudh Ravichander

Happy birthday dearest @shankarshanmugh sir my all-time fav :) the true visionary always making our country proud with each of his creations.. a wonderful human being."

Harish Kalyan

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite directors @shankarshanmugh sir, one of the biggest marvel in Indian cinema. Cant wait to watch ur films on screen. Keep entertaining us, always ur fan!

Read Also | Ravi Shankar Prasad Shares Sketch Of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman On Indian Constitution

On professional front

On the work front, S Shankar was busy shooting for Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan before the lockdown. This film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. This film is a sequel to the 1996 film titled Indian. This film is produced under the banner of Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. It was also reported by Pinkvilla that Anirudh Ravichander will be collaborating with Kamal Haasan and Shankar to compose the music for the film. It will be his first collaboration with the director and the star.

Read Also | Bar Council Of India Seeks Laptops, I-pads From Centre, State Governments For Advocates



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.