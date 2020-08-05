Ravi Shankar Prasad Shares Sketch Of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman On Indian Constitution

On the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the image of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Laxman when they returned to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan, that is sketched on the original document of the Indian constitution which was adopted on January 26, 1950. Stating in the caption that he simply “felt like sharing” on August 5, it coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya to perform the Bhumi Pujan. Law Minister also elaborated that the sketch is available at the start of the chapter that talks about Fundamental Rights and concluded by saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

‘Big Day’ for Indians

Several internet users agreed with one another that is truly a ‘big day’ for all Indians who were even seen sharing congratulatory messages. Many commented ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and celebrated the occasion and the post has garnered over 22.8k likes and several thousand retweeted or commented.

This is in Indian constitution https://t.co/SgiSKQ6Zr8 — Abhijeet Madnurkar (@AMadnurkar) August 5, 2020

Salute sir, I am very happy and satisfied that I am having a very great law minister who reply with facts .🙏🙏 https://t.co/A5HkxFQiEq — Vikas Gupta (@Lucifer_vikas) August 5, 2020

Indeed a very big day! #JaiShriRam — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

Despite of being on the chapter of Fundamental Rights, he had fought for the longest period of time to get his fundamental right back.



And he set the best example that how "A Justice can be delayed but not denied."



Welcome to your own place my lord Ram. 🙏#RamMandir 🚩 pic.twitter.com/JUHkj6PvH6 — Abhyuday Singh Shrinet (@AbhyudaySingh_) August 5, 2020

PM Modi lays foundation stone at Ram Janmabhoomi

Putting an end to a three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site on August 5. The ceremony was performed in the presence of at least 135 saints including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries.

The PM also visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed on Ram Janmabhoomi will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

