Here Are Some Iconic Soumitra Chatterjee Movies With Sharmila Tagore; Check Out

Late Soumitra Chatterjee was one of the most well-known actors of Indian cinema. He has acted in various Bengali films. He passed away last year due to urinary tract infection and battling with COVID-19. Chatterjee made his debut with Apur Sansar that also starred Sharmila Tagore. He worked on several projects with her and the pair was very famous in Bengali cinema. Here’s a list of Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee's movies.

Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee's movies -

Apur Sansar –

Apur Sansar is a drama film that is written and directed by Satyajit Ray. It released in 1959. The film stars Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore in the lead role. The film is about Apurba who is a young bachelor. He falls in love and marries Aparna. Aparna dies while giving birth to their son. Apurba, devasted by her death, refuses to see their son. IMDb rates Apur Sansar 8.5 out of 10.

Aranyer Din Ratri –

Aranyer Din Ratri is an adventure drama film released in 1970. The film is written and directed by Satyajit Ray. The cast includes Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Rabi Ghosh and Sharmila Tagore among others. The movie is about four friends. They venture out to the forests of Palmau to escape the mundane city life. Their venture to the forest turns into a self-discovery journey. Aranyer Din Ratri has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Barnali

Barnali is a drama film released in 1963. The film is directed by Ajoy Kar. The film stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Kamal Mitra and others. The film is about a wealthy man who enjoys his lavish life. He does not take a stand up to the wrongdoings of his uncle. His approach to life changes when he falls in love with a girl. 7.6 is the IMDb rating for Barnali.

Devi

Devi is a Bengali drama film by director Satyajit Ray. The film stars Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee in the lead. It is a story about Umaprasad who tries to save his wife as his father believes that she is the reincarnation of goddess Durga. IMDb rates Devi 7.8 out of 10.

Abar Aranye

Abar Aranye is a feature film directed by Goutom Ghosh that released in 2003. Starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore, the story revolves around a middle-aged group of friends. They revisit the forest, where they took a pleasure trip in their twenties. A lot has changed between them in the years. Abar Aranye has been rated 5.9 on IMDb.

Shubho Mahurat

Shubho Mahurat is a detective mystery film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. It stars Sharmila Tagore as the lead, while Soumitra gives a special appearance in the film. The story is about an ageing actress who is murdered after the first shot of a film is directed by the producer's husband. A journalist tries to find the killer. Shubho Mahurat has an IMDb rating of 7. 6.

