Radhika Apte Talks About Demise Of Soumitra Chatterjee; Says 'industry Has Lost A Legend'

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's passing away on November 15, 2020, has left the entire country in a state of shock. The actor was renowned for his charming personality and acting skills. The actor's fans posted scenes from his films, public appearances, and performances. Several celebrities have also taken to their respective social media to share photographs and lament the loss of the star. Among with many celebs, Radhika Apte also expressed her grief on the demise of her Ahalya co-star, Soumitra Chatterjee.

As quoted by Radhika Apte’s PR team, the actor revealed, “The Indian film industry has lost a legend. I am eternally grateful that I got an opportunity to work alongside Soumitra sir in Ahalya. He was a true gentleman and a very kind soul. To be able to witness his craft as an actor, makes me feel very fortunate."

Speaking about Radhika’s collaboration and experience with the late actor, the Ghoul actor adds, “We shot for Ahalya back in 2015 and the experience with him was unforgettable. His contributions to the industry have been remarkable and will remain irreplaceable”. The duo shared screen space in the film, Ahalya where they were lauded for their acting skills by fans and movie buffs.

About Soumitra Chatterjee

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor had a lion's share in the unprecedented contribution to the world of art and cinema. He was a multi-talented artist, performing numerous positions as a script artist, playwright, theatre actor, author, and literary composer. Chatterjee was famous for his remarkable role in Satyajit Ray's Apu trilogy, Apur Sansar. The legendary star, however, played memorable roles in other films that earned him heaps praise from fans and movie buffs. He shared great chemistry with legendary producer-director Satyajit Ray, who starred Chatterjee in 14 of his films. The late actor appeared in over 200 movies, most of which were filmed in black and white.

On the work front

From portraying the character of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in Sacred Games to the lustful college professor Kalindi in Lust Stories, the actor has never shied away from playing diverse roles. The actor was last seen in the movie, Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apte also made her directorial debut with ‘Sleepwalkers’. The actor will next be seen in Shantaram.

(Story credit: Radhika Apte's spokesperson/ PR team)

