Samantha Akkineni Reveals 'Oh! Baby' Director Nandini Reddy Unfriended Her; Here’s Why

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni is currently quarantining along with her husband, Naga Chaitanya and her pet dog, Hash at her home. The actor recently took to social media to celebrate the first anniversary of her film, Oh! Baby. The film directed by Nandini Reddy marked a year of its release yesterday on July 5, 2020.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni Reveals She Has 'failed As A Mother' After Pet Hash Steals A Toy

Samantha Akkineni celebrates one year of Oh! Baby

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media to mark the one year of her film, Oh! Baby. She shared a fan-made poster of the film which has pictures of her from the film. The poster also garnered several praises. Samantha Akkineni also spoke about how the director Nandini Reddy unfriended her the day the film was released as she kept sending her negative reviews.

Samantha Akkineni further wrote in the caption, “Today last year I was a nervous mess ... so I am going to be enjoying today like I should have July 5th 2019... sorry @nandureddyy that I kept sending you all the negative things people were saying about the movie. I am crazy like that .. I am glad you unfriended me that day .. and friended me back again the next day. #ohbaby is all heart and is the most proud I will be of a film .. Thankyou @nandureddyy @sureshproductions @gurufilms1 @rip_aparte @actorshaurya @peoplemediafactory. Thankyou for making this film happen” (sic).

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s post here:

Several fans of Samantha Akkineni took to social media throughout the day to share congratulatory messages for the actor. Furthermore, Samantha Akkineni also replied to a few such comments. One fan shared several artworks of Samantha Akkineni from Oh! Baby. She replied to the fan by writing, “Thankyou so so much. This is so beautiful” (sic).

Thankyou so so much 😊❤️ This is so beautiful https://t.co/mRSc3wFph9 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Happiness For Nithiin And Shalini’s Engagement

On the occasion of the one-year celebrations of Oh! Baby, another fan of Samantha Akkineni shared a painting of the actor along with her mother. Check how what Samantha wrote in reply:

OMG .... I heard it took you almost 30 days to complete this .. Thankyou so so much .. I love it .. sending it to my mommy 🤗❤️.. she will be thrilled https://t.co/wUVr7WILVA — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 5, 2020

Oh! Baby also starred Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, and Rajendra Prasad along with Samantha Akkineni. The film traced the story of a 70-year-old grandmother who gets a chance to turn young again. The film went on to become a blockbuster at the box-office. Reportedly, a remake of Oh! Baby titled Jabudani by Sajid Nadiadwala is in the making.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Wish The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.