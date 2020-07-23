Samantha Akkineni’s Routine Is All You Need To Attain Glowing Skin And Positivity

Samantha Akkineni has been quarantining at her house amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been sharing several throwback pictures on her social media during this period. In her latest throwback picture, Samantha Akkineni has also revealed her skincare routine.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Happiness For Nithiin And Shalini’s Engagement

Samantha Akkineni’s routine

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni took to social media on Wednesday to share a gorgeous picture of herself. In the picture, the actor was looking downwards, revealing her shimmery eye makeup with a bold liner. The blushed lip colour complemented the bold eye look. She was wearing a choker necklace and seems like she has donned a saree.

However, she also revealed her routine in the captions. Samantha Akkineni shared with her fans tips to stay positive. She started the routine off by waking up early. The actor revealed that they then meditate and imbibe all the positivity.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni Reveals 'Oh! Baby' Director Nandini Reddy Unfriended Her; Here’s Why

Akkineni also added that she drinks apple cider vinegar which helps in cleansing. The actor also asked fans to pamper themselves with a long skincare regime. She further said that one should exercise and hydrate for more positive thoughts.

The South Indian actor wrote in the caption, “We wake up early. Meditate. Positive thoughts. Take that apple cider vinegar. Cleanse both body and mind. Pamper self with long skin care routine. Exercise. Hydrate. More positive thoughts and game face on yo”.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s post here:

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Actor Richie Kul took to the comments section to laud Samantha Akkineni on taking care of herself and wrote, “Love that you’re taking great care of yourself during these scary times. Sending you positive vibes to top up your already positive vibes”. Director Rahul Ravindran also took to the comments to write, “Whatte azhagu! Take drishti yo”. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also wrote, “Stunning”.

(Image Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar’s Jaanu early this year. The film also starred Sharwanand alongside Samantha Akkineni and received several praises with many critics lauding the two actors' performances. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni Reveals She Has 'failed As A Mother' After Pet Hash Steals A Toy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.