'Idak' Marathi Movie Cast: From Sandeep Pathak To Usha Naik; Meet The Cast Of The Film

Idak: The Goat is a 2017 Marathi movie which is helmed by Deepak Gawade. The film has been also been penned by Deepak Gawade along with Deepak Bhave. The plot of the movie revolves around Namya who embarks on a journey with his goat to fulfil the dreams of his mother.

But his journey does not turn out to be an easy one due to his mischievous companion, the goat. The plot revolves around a story of friendship, sacrifice, humanity, and wisdom during Namya's journey with his goat. Here is all you need to know about the star cast of the movie.

'Idak' Marathi Movie Cast

Sandeep Pathak as Namya

Sandeep is well known for his performances in the Marathi movie industry. He has made appearances in some critically-acclaimed movies, theatrical plays, and TV commercials. He is known for movies like Shwas, Poster Girls, and Shikshayancha Aicha Gho.

He essays the role of Namya in the movie. He is a simple and kind-hearted boy who shares a close bond with his mother. He goes on a journey to fulfil his mother's dreams. His goat does not make his journey easy but Namya nevertheless plans to complete his mission.

Usha Naik as Namya's mother

Usha Naik is known for her work in the Marathi movie industry. Over the years, she has been part of a diverse range of movies. Some of them include Nirmala Machindra Kamble, Ek Hazarachi Note, and Carry On Maratha.

The actor essays the role of Namya's mother in the movie. She has made several sacrifices in the process to raise her son. Namya embarks on a tedious journey to fulfil all her dreams.

Kishore Kadam as the Sarpanch

Kishore is known for his performances in the Marathi movie industry and is also a renowned lyricist and poet. He writes songs and poems under his pen name Soumitra and is known for movies like Pratisaad: The Response and 24: India. He was also seen in the movie, Special 26 alongside Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. The actor plays the role of the Sarpanch in the movie. He heads the Panchayat in the village where Namya and his mother reside.

