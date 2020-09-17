Priya Anand Gets Adorable Birthday Wishes As Fans Trend #HBDPriyaAnand On Twitter

Actor Priya Anand has appeared in numerous Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu movies. After making her debut in 2008, she has been impressing the audience with her performances in critically acclaimed films like the Fukrey series, English Vinglish, and Rangrezz, to name a few. She has also garnered awards, accolades, and applause for her roles in numerous flicks. Priya Anand is celebrating her birthday today on September 17, 2020, Thursday. So, on this occasion, we have compiled some of the fan wishes on social media platforms such as Twitter that you must check out right away. Read on:
Numerous fans and followers of the actor on the micro-blogging platform have shared their favourite picture of Priya Anand. They have also shared GIFs and video clips of her best movie scenes on Twitter. Many among them have created collages and creatives for her. A lot of fans also started trending the hashtag HBDPriyaAnand on the site to celebrate her special day. Here are some of the fans' wishes on Priya Anand’s birthday.
Happy birthday @PriyaAnand— Vinnesha vinnu (@vinnesha) September 17, 2020
One of my fav actress....#HBDPriyaAnand #HappyBirthdayPriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/hLjDqeHbA2
Wishing You A Happy Birthday @PriyaAnand 😍♥️— Mersal SK 🔥 (@itz_MersalSK) September 17, 2020
Wishes from @actorvijay And @Siva_Kartikeyan Anna fans 🔥😍#HBDPriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/2xAOAM8EQL
Happy bday @PriyaAnand 😊❤️#HappyBirthdayPriyaAnand #HBDPriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/03ffN15HuV— 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗵𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 ™ (@Prithvirajfanz) September 17, 2020
#HBDPriyaAnand @PriyaAnand— ThalaAjith FC Villupuram Dt. ™ (@ThalaFC_VPMdt) September 17, 2020
By #Thala Ajith Fans 😊🎂💐 !!
Stay Safe , Healthy and Successful #Valimai @ThalaFC_VPMdt pic.twitter.com/Xu3O859lkL
Happy Birthday@PriyaAnand— Unnikrishnan R Santhosh (@realunnikrishn) September 17, 2020
Wishing her a fantastic year ahead.. :-)#HBDPriyaAnand #HappyBirthdayPriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/HH9G2pwQGC
Wishing you a very happiest birthday @PriyaAnand 😍♥️— 𝑃𝑎𝑣𝑖 𝑆𝐾♥️ (@SkBloodPavi) September 17, 2020
Wishes from @Siva_Kartikeyan Anna fans 🔥😍#HBDPriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/UMF79fsW1B
Here's wishing the beautiful actress @PriyaAnand a very Happy Birthday!— Tharani RTK (@iam_Tharani) September 17, 2020
Wishing you a very successful year ahead 🙌😍💐#HappyBirthdayPriyaAnand #HBDPriyaAnand #PriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/kPVJtuZv0Z
Happy Bday Gorgeous @PriyaAnand ma’am 🎉🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/ODS0C3N3uQ— S I D H A R T H RK (@Sidharthrk_offi) September 17, 2020
Various fan pages of Priya Anand and other South Indian actors also came up with creative ways to wish the actor on her birthday. They left no stone unturned in making collages to express how much they adore her. Many among them also posted their photos with Priya Anand from when they had met her. Meanwhile, the actor’s co-stars and other celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter and shared snaps and wishes through their official handles on her birthday.
On the work front, actor Priya Anand has numerous flicks in her kitty. She is set to appear in Tamil comedy movie Sumo alongside Shiva, Yogi Babu, and a Japanese sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro, who will feature in important roles. Earlier, the film was to release on Pongal, but the makers postponed it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor also has Kannada movie RDX lined up.
