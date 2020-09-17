New 'Enola Holmes' Character Posters Featuring Millie Bobby Brown And Other Cast Out

Enola Holmes is an upcoming mystery film directed by Harry Bradbeer. It stars Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character. The Netflix movie follows the teenage sister of the infamous private detective, Sherlock Holmes. It has garnered good hype among the audiences. Now new character posters were recently dropped.

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Gets Rave Early Reviews, Millie Bobby Brown Showered With Praises

New Enola Holmes character posters

Enola Holmes cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Clafin, Helen Bonham Carter and others. The upcoming Netflix film has generated good hype due to its popular cast and the fictional characters that they are portraying. The trailer of the movie was released a few weeks ago and got fans excited for the project. While searching for her missing mother, courageous teen Enola Holmes uses her spying skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord. Recently, the makers have dropped all-new character posters which also consists of one line describing the characters. Check it out below.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast: Millie Bobby Brown As Enola, Henry Cavill As Sherlock & Other Actors

Susan Wokoma as Edith Grayston

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Fiona Shaw as Miss Harrison

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Trailer: A New Generation Of Holmes Takes On The World

Enola Holmes shows the younger teen sister of Sherlock Holmes, who discovers that her mother is missing. She sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. The movie is based on the book series named, The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes is written by Jack Throne. It is bankrolled by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown. The production companies involved are Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and PCMA Productions. Daniel Pemberton has set the music score with cinematography by Giles Nuttgens.

Also Read | Millie Bobbi Brown's 'Enola Holmes' Is Facing Copyright Lawsuit By Sir Doyle's Estate

Filming took place at Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire, England, the United Kingdom. The movie initially planned to have a theatrical release but was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, Netflix acquired the distribution rights of the projects from Warner Bros. Now, Enola Holmes will be streaming on the popular OTT platform from September 23, 2020. Early critics reviews for the film is out. Its current score is 89% on Tomatometer, becoming a certified fresh movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.