Varun Dhawan Reaches Out To Struggling Paparazzi, Extends Financial Help Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many with jobs and a steady source of income. Bollywood is one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, as all film and TV productions had to be halted during the lockdown. Pay per day actors, background dancers, and set workers lost their main source of income and were struggling to survive during the lockdown.

Which is why many big-name actors helped out the Bollywood industry by providing relief funds and rations to the background workers. Actor Varun Dhawan is also trying to help out people during the pandemic and he recently donated money to several paparazzi who were out of jobs during the pandemic. Popular paparazzi Manav Manglani even took to Instagram to thank the actor for his generosity.

Paparazzi thank Varun Dhawan for providing financial support during pandemic

Taking to social media, popular paparazzi Manav Manglani thanked Varun Dhawan for helping out during the pandemic. The photographer shared a photo from Varun Dhawan's Instagram and shared a heartfelt note in the caption. The paparazzi thanked Varun Dhawan from the bottom of his heart for helping out his fellow colleagues during the lockdown. He also added that all photographers in the paparazzi business were grateful for Varun Dhawan's kind gesture.

Like many other facets of the Bollywood industry, small-time Paparazzi have no steady source of income during the pandemic. Most celebs are also staying indoors due to the health risk caused by the virus. Which is why paparazzi were unable to produce content during the lockdown.

Varun Dhawan is not the only star to donate to small-time workers of the Bollywood industry. Multiple actors have provided financial support to side actors, dancers, and photographers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is set to feature in the remake of Coolie No. 1. This remake is also directed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, the maker of the original Coolie No. 1 starring Govinda.

Coolie No. 1 was initially set to release on May 1, 2020. However, the movie was delayed multiple times due to the lockdown. Coolie No. 1 is now set to release on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Diwali.

