'Guppy' Shooting Location: Here Is Where The Tovino Thomas Movie Was Shot

The movie Guppy is a 2016 Malayalam movie which was helmed and penned by Johnpaul George. The movie starred Tovino Thomas and Chethan Jayalal in the lead roles. Apart from the unique subject, the film also boasted of some beautiful locations.

Guppy shooting location

The film, Guppy was shot in the city of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. Some of the prominent scenes were shot in Muttam which is a fishing village located 16 km from Nagercoil. The coastal village of Muttam boasts of some picturesque locations of the sea which was perfectly depicted in the movie. The film also aimed to showcase the everyday hustle-bustle and beauty of Nagercoil.

The locations were captured beautifully by cinematographer Girish Gangadharan. Apart from Guppy, some other movies which were shot in Nagercoil include Kovil which starred Siambarasan, and Sonia Aggarwal in the lead roles. The movie, Mookuthi Amman was also shot in the city of Nagercoil which stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in the lead role.

About the movie Guppy

Talking about the movie Guppy, apart from Tovino and Chethan, it also stars Rohini, Nandana Varma, and Sreenivasan in pivotal roles. The Johanpaul George-directorial movie narrates the tale of a 12-year-old boy who sells Guppy fish for a living in a beach-side colony. Although the film was lauded by the critics, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the film attained success after its DVD release, audiences appreciated the film and hailed Guppy's cast's performance.

The movie was bankrolled by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop, and CV Sarthi. The movie hit the theatres on August 5, 2016. The music of the film was composed by Vishnu Vijay. The movie depicted an unexpected conflict between a young boy and an engineer who is on a quest to construct a village dream project. Interestingly, Tovino's role from the film which is that of an engineer Thejus Varkey was earlier offered to superstar Mohanlal before. The makers had approached the actor for Guppy, but he had turned it down as he had already locked his dates for the movie Pulimurugan.

